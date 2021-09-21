PSG: Pochettino-Messi, the incident is closed

Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi explained after the replacement of the Argentine at PSG-Lyon (2-1), Sunday, according to information from L’Equipe confirmed by RMC Sport. There is no problem between the two men.

Move along, there is nothing left to see. According to information from L’Equipe confirmed by RMC Sport, Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi briefly explained themselves the day after the Argentine’s replacement in the 76th minute of the PSG-OL match (2-1) on Sunday. The incident is closed, there is no problem between the two compatriots.

The six-fold Golden Ball seemed to have tasted little of his exit from the field to give way to Achraf Hakimi on Sunday. He had barely touched the hand extended by Pochettino before staring blankly on the bench, celebrating very moderately the winning goal scored by Mauro Icardi in added time.





Just before his replacement, Messi touched his knees. This had alerted Pochettino and his Parisian staff who then asked him if all was well. The Argentinian replied in the affirmative. But the Parisian coach still decided to replace him so as not to run the slightest risk with the star. When justifying this choice at the end of the match, however, he never mentioned any physical discomfort for his player.

“We have to make choices”

“I think everyone knows that we have a lot of very good players, with a workforce of 35, he recalled. We have to make choices, in the group and then in the match, thinking of the best for the team and for each player. Sometimes the decisions are positive or not, but that’s why we are a coach and stand next to the bench, to make decisions. It may or may not like it. “

According to L’Equipe, Messi remained in care on Monday. He should be on the lawn, Wednesday in Metz (9 pm), during the seventh day of Ligue 1. To turn the page.