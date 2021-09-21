PSG | PSG – Controversy: Pochettino made a big announcement to Messi internally!

Football – PSG
While Lionel Messi appeared very surprised to leave the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Sunday in the 76th minute of play, the Argentine international would have explained himself with Mauricio Pochettino.
The episode went around the world. In the 76th minute of the match againstOL, and while the PSG is held in check (1-1), Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace Lionel messi through Achraf Hakimi. A choice which surprised everyone and which sparked a controversy, in particular because of the reaction of the six-time World Champion whose slack when leaving spoke volumes about his surprise. After the meeting, Mauricio Pochettino however defused any controversy: “ Messi’s reaction? I only asked him how he was doing, he said “great, no problem” and that’s it. That was the conversation we had near the bench. But that was not enough to calm the debates.
Incident closed between Pochettino and Messi?
It must be said that it is a rarity to see Lionel messi go out during a match, especially when his team needs to score. However, according to information from The team, Mauricio Pochettino just wanted to take precautions considering that his number 30 had been hit above the left knee. And given the chain of matches that awaits the PSG, the Argentinian technician did not want to take any risks. On Monday, Lionel messi has also remained in care and his presence against Metz Wednesday night is uncertain. Besides, always according to The team, Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel messi explained briefly about this controversy, without however wanting to give it more importance than it really has. And internally, the incident would now be closed.