Rare confidence of Nicole Kidman on her marriage to Tom Cruise

The actress agreed to mention in the columns of the review Harper’s Bazaar her much-publicized union with the star of Impossible mission.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most famous couples in the world during the 1990s before they split in 2001. Since their separation, the couple have rarely spoken publicly about their years together.

In the columns of the review Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman has agreed to speak briefly about her high-profile union with the Impossible mission. “I was young. I think I gave too much!” She exclaimed.





“Maybe I’ve become more worried, but I’m trying to be as open as possible. I’d rather live that way now,” she added. “I can be on my guard – I’ve been hurt – but at the same time I prefer to be warm than withdrawn.”

“How is your heart?”

And the actress adds of her current husband, musician Keith Urban: “He asked me when we first met, ‘How’s your heart?’ And apparently I replied, ‘Open’. “

Nicole Kidman adopted two children with Tom Cruise, Isabella (28) and Connor (26). The couple have always preserved them from fame and rarely mention them in an interview. In 2018, Nicole Kidman had declared to be “very secret” on this subject.