RC Lens – LOSC (1-0): even more drastic penalties for Racing after the incidents?

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: top 10 market values ​​of Sang et Or

The disciplinary committee of the League struck hard yesterday: a total closed session of the Bollaert stadium for two meetings on a precautionary basis was pronounced pending the final sanctions which will be handed down on October 6.

This same committee also decided to close the parking lot for Lille supporters for away matches. The concern remains however more present in the Lensois camp since L’Equipe announces that it can expect severe sanctions in two weeks given the current climate generated in particular by the tense match between OGC Nice and OM August 22.

“In this case, the Lensois should not expect any leniency, can we read in the sports daily. The committee could decide to close, for a long period, the Marek stand from which the Lensois supporters have descended. Or even extend the total in camera a little further. There is no guarantee that they will for sure escape a withdrawal of points, as the Nice suffered. The repetition and the frequency of the disturbances on the grounds of L1 indeed risk pushing the commission to show severity. “

The front page of L’Équipe newspaper this Tuesday, September 21: https://t.co/82Idh32ctd pic.twitter.com/Lezjt1aLSc

– THE TEAM (@the team) September 21, 2021