Revelations on suspicion of conflict of interest at the Académie Goncourt

The literary award season has barely begun, and already, the first selection of Goncourt seems marred by a question of conflict of interest. One of the 16 writers selected is none other than the companion of one of the jurors, the novelist Camille Laurens. The members of the jury knew this and ignored it.

The jurors of Goncourt, including Camille Laurens, in March 2020 during a meal at the Drouant restaurant in Paris © AFP / Lionel BONAVENTURE

It was barely early summer when some sounded the alarm bells. Corn it’s September 7th, day of the first deliberation meeting of the Goncourt jury at Drouant, that the question really arose. What to do with “The children of Cadillac”, the philosopher’s first novel Francois Noudelmann ? Indeed, this one is the companion of one of the jurors, the novelist Camille Laurens (member of the Académie Goncourt since February 2020).

Places are expensive for the first selection of the Prix Goncourt, the most coveted in literary Paris: barely fifteen lucky people elected out of the 520 books for the start of the school year.

As saying that publishers spare neither their time nor their effort to try to convince the jurors. Publishing is a very small world. What to do in a case like this, where juror and perpetrator are a couple? Is this a case of a marked conflict of interest? No, Didier Decoin slice. The president of the Académie Goncourt assumes the jury’s decision to include the novel by François Noudelmann in the first selection of the prize. “What interests us is the work and it alone. The links that the author may have with X or Y are not our problem.”

Didier Decoin recognizes, however, that it would not occur to him to include his son, the novelist Julien Decoin, in a selection of Goncourt.





“Not a reason to penalize a good book”

Where to draw the line in a world where almost everyone knows each other? “They [Camille Laurens et François Noudelmann] are not married, I don’t even know if they are in a civil partnership. So yes, they are together. We felt that was no reason to penalize a good book. “

The question still needs a vote of the ten members of the jury. “The majority thought there was no problem with the book being on the list “, insists Didier Decoin.

Asked by email and SMS, Camille Laurens did not respond to our interview requests.

Questions of conflict of interest are not uncommon in the publishing world, where one is alternately, and sometimes at the same time, a journalist, writer, editor or member of a jury. When in addition to considerations of a private nature, it is difficult to be irreproachable. Last year, Le Monde Magazine published an article implicating a member of the Renaudot Prize jury for pushing his companion’s book.

A disassembly in good standing of a competitor

In this case, what drew attention to Camille Laurens was thea chronicle of incredible violence that she consecrated in Le Monde des Livres (dated September 17, 2021) to Anne Berest’s book (The postcard, Grasset editions), also present in the first selection of Goncourt.

Some in the publishing community have raised their eyebrows, believing that the article went beyond the framework of literary criticism to fall into personal attacks. The same do not fail to point out that like François Noudelmann, Anne Berest evokes the Shoah and the quest for her Jewish identity. Except that Anne Berest’s book was favored by the press and met with greater commercial success. Jealousy? Desire to eliminate a competitor? A legitimate exercise in criticism?

It should be noted that in previous chronicles, still for Le Monde, Camille Laurens has said a lot about the books of Christine Angot and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, also present in the first selection of Goncourt.

Anyway, President Didier Decoin did not appreciate a member of his jury publicly attacking a book selected by his peers. “I’m telling you frankly”, he storms, “That, I did not like at all, at all, at all! From the moment the Academy votes for a book, Camille [Laurens, NDLR] being part of the Academy, it must be united. She doesn’t have to suddenly decree that this book is a nullity! “ And to conclude: “I didn’t like it at all. And we’ll talk about it.”

The next meeting of Goncourt academics is scheduled for October 5th. It should give rise to some interesting updates.