Roland Jaccard kept his word

Our friend Roland Jaccard committed suicide on Monday, September 20.

Roland Jaccard ended his days yesterday, Monday, September 20. Many of his friends received an early email saying he was about to leave, that he was bowing out. For me, it was at 8:09 am. With the subject “A lesson in Swiss dandyism” and the following sentences in the body of the text: “ You are one of the few who understood me! Vivid friendships! “

Roland did me a lot of honor. We may not have figured it out, but there were quite a few. To have understood it and to have loved it. I had a bad feeling all morning, but I was in front of students and I promised myself to call him at the lunch break. Two phone calls from Gil Mihaely and then from Elisabeth Lévy told me that it had become unnecessary.

He had dreamed of it. He did it. Roland Jaccard died as a free man. He was part of the Chatter adventure since the early days. Words fail me to express my sadness, my gratitude and my admiration for his courage. High class. Thanks Roland. – Elisabeth Lévy (@ELevyCauseur) September 20, 2021

I was flabbergasted but not surprised. Stunned because, all the same, the death of a friend, of one of those literary friendships transformed into reciprocal affection over time, is a kind of block of abyss in the hollow of the soul and the guts, a block of abyss known to all those who learn of the sudden disappearance of a loved one.

But I was not surprised: who knew Roland knew that suicide was a recurring theme for him, an obsession, an almost reassuring way out. Suicide is this terrible freedom of the Stoics, and there was something Stoic in Roland beyond his elegant hedonism, thus summarized by Marc-Aurèle in Thoughts for myself : “There is too much smoke here, I am leaving”. Suicide, Roland knew: in their time his father and his grandfather had also chosen the night. He wrote in “The Notebooks of my father”, one of his “Bucks of the rascal” which he gave every week to Conversationalist : ” Let’s be frank: we loved living once, but we wouldn’t like to start over. It was also my father’s opinion. »It was at the age of 80 that his father had bowed out. Roland wrote and said, often, that he did not intend to exceed him in age. And in fact, he was going to be 80 years old on September 22. When you love someone, you either don’t listen to them, or you don’t want to believe them. It is to forget that behind Roland’s flippancy, behind his elegant and eternal draw of a skinny teenager, he was terribly rigorous. He spared no one of his sarcasm and especially himself. But we reassure ourselves as best we can, when we love. After all, hadn’t one of his masters and friends, Cioran, throughout his work spoken of suicide as the only rational solution to the horror of the world without ever taking action?

No, decidedly, unhappy as stones but not surprised: Monday, September 13, after months of absence since he had decided to come back to live in his hometown, in Lausanne, since the start of the health crisis, he had appeared in an editorial meeting followed by a drink celebrating the departure of one of our own. It seems obvious, now, that he had come to say goodbye to us or more precisely, because there too we too often overlooked how much the one who professed cynicism loved friendship, he had wanted to spend a little time with us. one last time. What did I talk to Roland about what was, without my knowing it, a final meeting? I don’t know why, I have a hard time remembering it. I would like to tell you that he had given implicit clues, that would not be true. He had his usual composure, his oriental smile, his exquisite courtesy of a man who has long lost all illusion but who does not make a drama of it, courtesy inherited from that wrecked civilization of Mitteleuropa to which his Austrian mother had belonged.





I would like all the same to underline, now, its importance in the French intellectual landscape. He wrote essential books on psychoanalysis with which he had ambiguous relations as with everything else, notably Inner exile in 1975. He said there in another way, what Debord had identified in The Society of the Spectacle : the impossibility in the modern world for beings to meet other beings, and even worse the impossibility for man to coincide with himself. It was also one of the most beautiful feathers of the World as a critic of essays and above all an outstanding editor at the PUF where his collection, “Critical Perspectives”, presents a dream catalog. We owe him the discovery of André Comte-Sponville but he also published Clément Rosset or Marcel Conche and ensured, through several other authors, the marriage of philosophy and literature: we thus find the unclassifiable and so talented Romain Slocombe and Frédéric Pajak.

Afterwards, others will undoubtedly reduce him to a legend that he has mischievously maintained in his diaries, including the monumental The World Before (1983-1988) appeared at the beginning of the year which we reported in Conversationalist. His friendship, never denied, with Matzneff despite the quarrels, his taste for young girls who resembled his idol, Louise Brooks, or who came from the Empire of the Levant. His way of gauging and judging men by the way they played ping-pong and chess. One of its great sorrows was the closing for renovation of the Lutétia, where you could find it every Sunday in the salons where it would very quickly put you down and checkmate.

Beyond his refusal of posterity, that which consists in having children like the one that makes us survive our own death by being still read in twenty or thirty years, the nihilist Roland was a man surprisingly anxious to transmit. He refused to admit it, he said that I was teasing him, but yet it is enough to open one of his books to want to read the authors of whom he speaks: Cioran, of course but also his dear Amiel or even Paul Nizon. I forget, of course.

I don’t know where Roland is now. He laughed at my communism as at my Catholicism which returns with age. Still, I’m happy to have his books in my library. I’ll read it again. It is still the best prayer as well as the most beautiful tribute that I can pay him. The most consoling also, because we will be a certain number, to Conversationalist and elsewhere, needing to be comforted.