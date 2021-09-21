Even if you only follow F1 from a distance, you inevitably have in mind these images of Romain Grosjean extricating himself in extremis of his car in flames during the Bahrain GP in November 2020.

This Grand Prix, the 179th of his career, thus became the last for the Franco-Swiss driver. But the gods of motorsport continued to watch over him, which allowed him to find a steering wheel in IndyCar, the North American single-seater championship, in the Dale Coyne Racing team.

A stopgap? No, a real resurrection for the Phoenix (his nickname now), who has already climbed the podium three times this season.

His latest feat of arms dates back to this weekend when, on the demanding circuit of Laguna Seca (California), which he discovered in the race, he made a fantastic comeback from 13th to 3rd position, s ‘offering the luxury of overtaking reigning champion New Zealander Scott Dixon (see video below).

Romain Grosjean, IndyCar “rookie” of the year?

Grosjean will achieve a total of 27 overtakes during this race, a feat all the more meritorious as it is very difficult to overtake on the tortuous track of Laguna Seca.





The last race of the championship will be held next Sunday in Long Beach, a particularly demanding urban track.

At the end of this event, there is a good chance that his remarkable career this season will earn Romain Grosjean the title of “rookie of the year” (“rookie of the year”) in the championship.

Superb trajectory, therefore, for this lover of good food and who has his spare time has found the time to co-sign a cookbook!







Bonus: board Romain Grosjean’s car for a test ride in Laguna Seca