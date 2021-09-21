Samuel Benchetrit makes a beautiful declaration of love to Vanessa Paradis in Daily

How cute they are! On the set of Day-to-day broadcast on TMC, Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit defined each other at the request of Yann Barthès. Beautiful declarations of love …
Since November 2016, Vanessa Paradis lives a beautiful love story with Samuel Benchetrit. Almost two years after starting their relationship, they decide to take it to the next level. On June 30, 2018, the actress married the writer and director. As much accomplices in their private life as in their careers, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp holds the main role in This music doesn’t play for anyone, the last feature film of her husband. And that’s not all ! Samuel Benchetrit also produces Mom, a play where, again, Vanessa Paradis is the star. Guests in Day-to-day this Monday, September 20 to discuss their common news, the lovers have each agreed to define the other at the request of Yann Barthès.
Vanessa Paradis makes a beautiful statement to her husband
Coming as a couple on the set of TMC, Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit each took a few minutes in the dressing room to define the other as they would in a dictionary. Comfortable in front of the cameras, the interpreter of Joe the cab insisted on going first so as not to make a fool of herself in front of her writer husband: “So, definition according to the Larousse, otherwise I could have made you a novel“, she begins. She finally launches:”Proper noun. French writer, director, songwriter. He has the gift of revealing the beauty, tenderness, poetry and humor of people and situations like no other.“, she declares to define her husband. Speechless, he answers a little embarrassed:”NS“
“She has a direct line to the stars”
Very shy, the director takes the plunge to in turn give a definition of his wife: “Vanessa Paradis. French singer and actress. She is a mirror in which people find themselves good and beautiful. She has a direct line to the stars“. Touched by his words, the singer recovers:”Oh well there you go, luckily we end with you!“Samuel Benchetrit, who is not used to being on this side of the camera, is embarrassed, but tries to release the pressure:”Me, they paid me to write!“, he laughs. Being very tense on the set, Yann Barthès and Vanessa Paradis have the impression that the writer was not convinced by the statement of his partner:”But if, stop!“, he replies before concluding:”I am very shy.“