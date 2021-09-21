Sarah Jessica Parker brings out a cult accessory from “Sex and the City” and causes a sensation!

Still not finished, the filming of And just like that ... (Following Sex and the City), started last July, continues and with it, we never stop attending, with our eyes (already) amazed, to a real fashion show from Sarah Jessica Parker (or Carrie Bradshaw, we don’t quite know anymore). Every day a new look more or less wise, more or less crazy. When he doesn’t really lend to controversy (imagine, she dared the tap-socks!)

On the same subject

Sarah Jessica Parker makes us even more nostalgic

But phew, most of the time, this real style icon rather, it tends to be unanimous and the last outfit in which she appeared in may bring back some fond memories to fans of the series.





In recent days, Sarah Jessica Parker has indeed appeared on the streets of New York wearing a multicolored sweater that she had matched with a long and frilly white tulle skirt. Which reminded us as much of a wedding dress (but we know that it is not that because of the said sweater) as of the mythical tutu that Carrie wore in the original credits of the series. A cult tutu that, we remember, had been unearthed in a New York thrift store – for an unfortunate 5 dollars.

This skirt accompanied white ankle boots, a – essential – tote bag (who would hide his things from the day before?) himself accompanied by a purple Fendi baguette bag. The future trends to adopt ?

—————–

Read also :

Brad Pitt: discover his English double who is tired of being harassed by women

Ben, Orlando, Anthony … These male models over 50 are sexier than those half their age