screen earlier to improve disease management

A blood test, and Alzheimer’s disease can be detected. Or discarded. Here is the promise released on the market in November 2020. This September 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day. The opportunity to discover this test analyzed in a laboratory in Marseille.

Usually, to diagnose this disease, the patient has an MRI and a neuropsychological workup. To go all the way, a lumbar puncture is also possible.

The result may indicate dementia “close to Alzheimer’s disease”. Scientific diagnosis is very complicated, sometimes imprecise.

A blood test and especially its result provides an earlier and simpler diagnosis. In all this, this is the promise of the French company Alzohis with researcher Romain Verpillot.

“Three molecules are measured: adrenaline, dopamine and noradrenaline”, explains medical biologist Julien Dupouey, “depending on the result, Alzheimer’s is suspected or not.”







Alzheimer’s creates plaques in the part of the brain called the “hippocampus”

The patient will still have to undergo an MRI and a neuropsychological assessment but he will have saved time. Time that can be precious to maintain your autonomy.

“Noratest (name of this test, editor’s note) was tested on human samples from the Parisian hospital of La Salpétrière “, adds Julien Dupouey “Hundreds of people with Alzheimer’s disease, other dementias or none of these diseases have been tested”.

The test has little success. It is the responsibility of the patient and currently costs 250 euros.

Throughout France, 400 laboratories can perform this blood test. They are all sent to Marseille for analysis.

Released in a period of confinement, the majority of doctors do not know this novelty. Its prescription is essential and the result is sent to the doctor.

The reimbursement file for this act is filed. Switzerland and Germany will be the next market. There, no treatment is reimbursed, the patient is used to paying.

A test, why do it?

It is common to hear that Alzheimer’s disease is incurable. What is true. But it can be slowed down, or better experienced by the patient. Drug treatment exists to slow the progression. The patient needs intellectual stimulation (carried out with speech therapy sessions) and social connection.





“Neurologists sometimes have trouble making the diagnosis. Some patients hallucinate, others get angry, or can’t speak,” notes Anne Marie Catanzaro, vice-president of the France Alzheimer Bouches-du-Rhône association.

“The diagnosis is long and complex, as a result, the treatment is largely delayed, ” continues Anne-Marie Catanzaro, “the word Alzheimer is scary, doctors avoid writing it and prefer the terms cognitive impairment “. But they do not give the right to the same support.

This representative of patients and caregivers did not know about this blood test but considers it an improvement. And there are others. A promising treatment is being tested in France, including Timone, on “recent” patients. Another test determines the likelihood of developing this disease based on its inheritance. While waiting for scientific progress, Anne-Marie Catanzaro supports the sick.

“The process is done backwards”

Professor Mathieu Ceccaldi is a neurologist and responsible for the memory center of the Paca-Ouest region. He is head of department at the Timone hospital. When we ask him his opinion on this blood test, he is not convinced by the approach “This test is not validated, it is extremely premature to use it”.

This blood test is obviously safe but the process is not respected “It’s like going to a doctor with a pain in your stomach and he prescribes an X-ray for 250 euros without examining you, without listening to you.” Doing things in order, according to Professor Ceccadi, consists of going to a memory consultation, doing an MRI to verify that the problem is not coming from a tumor, treating the problem as a whole.

The neurologist knows the Alzohis company which takes out this test and describes it as “serious”. “I am not saying that this test is bogus, I am saying that it is being evaluated. The plasma assays will arrive, they are less invasive than the lumbar punctures. But here, it is premature.”

Cognitive stimulation

There is not one memory but several. Some patients forget their general culture (who is Christophe Collomb?), Others see their childhood memories fade, or those of their forties … Some see their immediate memory very affected.

The speech therapist intervenes to stimulate these damaged parts of the brain. “I rely on their nature, if it is a mathematician or a literary, I adapt the exercises, I work with what remains” describes Isabelle Makowka, liberal speech therapist, “Sometimes we go out and I make them open all their senses, sometimes I make them work while making a coffee, or I ask them to sing”.

Staying focused, finding your words, staying consistent, the 45 minute session can be tiring for the patient. It is an effort anyway.

“Before, it was the therapist who made this type of diagnosis”, explains Isabelle Makowka, “I quickly see the difference between Alzheimer’s and frontal syndrome.”

95% of his patients have not received a diagnosis. For this therapist, the new test in the form of a blood test “already has the merit of being much less aggressive than the lumbar puncture.”

With decades of practice and a specialty in neurodegenerative diseases, Isabelle Malowka makes this observation:“it is unbearable to do nothing in the face of an illness”.

Alzheimer’s figures in France

– Alzheimer’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease

– In 2015, 900,000 people were affected by the disease in France and each year 225,000 new cases were identified

– In 2020, 3 million people will be affected by Alzheimer’s disease (patients and caregivers)

– The disease most often strikes the elderly (nearly 15% of those over 80), it can also occur much earlier. The number of patients under the age of 60 with Alzheimer’s disease in France is currently estimated at 33,000.

Figures from the Alzheimer Research Foundation