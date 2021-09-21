Seville fires Joris Gnagnon for lack of professionalism!

Stade Rennais knows how to export its young talents. Recently, the Breton club sold its Eduardo Camavinga nugget to Real Madrid for around € 40m, bonus included. Three years earlier, the SRFC had another great prospect in its ranks: defender Joris Gnagnon. Launched in the deep end of Ligue 1 during the 2015/2016 financial year, the native of Bondy then had two full seasons before taking off.

In the summer of 2018, the defender took over the management of Sevilla, a club to which he was sold for € 13.5m. Unfortunately for him, what was to be the transfer of confirmation turned into a nightmare. In Andalusia, Gnagnon’s adventure quickly turned into a fiasco. Appearing only seven times in La Liga, the now 24-year-old has had the opportunity to return to the fold in the form of a loan to revive in 2019/2020.





Again and again a weight problem

Result: 19 L1 matches (14 starts) and return to Seville. Except that the situation has worsened. On his return, he was judged to be overweight. Then, it’s very simple: Joris Gnagnon did not play any official match last season. And today the Diario de Sevilla tells us that the Frenchman, whose contract runs until 2023, will never play again under the nervionense tunic.

The local daily reveals that the leaders of Seville have decided to terminate the lease of their defender. The reason ? Lack of professionalism. Clearly, Gnagnon would not have a physical condition worthy of a professional. Not registered in La Liga, the former Rennais is described there as an element who has always displayed overweight problems since his arrival in Spain. A hell of a mess.