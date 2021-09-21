Sex Education on Netflix: who are the new characters in season 3?

Available since September 17 on Netflix, season 3 of Sex Education presents new faces. Who are the people who come to spice things up in the small town of Moordale?

This season 3 is also an opportunity to present new characters who come to enrich the story of this teen series which is gaining in depth season after season. Three newcomers are therefore responding to the call. Make way for presentations! Sex Education on Netflix: Does Season 3 Live Up to Expectations?

Hope, the new principal played by Jemima Kirke Sam Taylor / Netflix Evicted from Moordale at the end of season 2, Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) who is also the father of Adam (Connor Swindells) must give up his place of principal to a newcomer. This is Hope Haddon, played by Jemima Kirke. At first glance, Hope has everything a cool headmistress: she makes a rock star arrival on the high school stage when school starts. She is young and she asks the students to simply call her Hope.

But this cool attitude is just the tip of the iceberg. In reality, Hope has a very specific plan to restore the image of Moordale who suffers from a bad reputation since the high school is renamed “the school of sex” after the epidemic of chlamydia. To do this, she sets up extremely strict rules from another age. Worse yet, instead of answering teens’ questions about sexuality, she promotes abstinence.

Cal, the non-binary student performed by Dua Saleh Sam Taylor / NETFLIX Much like her character Cal on the show, Dua Saleh is non-binary. The Sudanese-American artist began to gain recognition for his music by releasing two EPs in 2019 and 2020. In this season, Dua Saleh makes her comedy debut playing a new student. of Moordale who begins to befriend Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling).

Cal is also in Hope’s sights and even faces moral harassment when the headmistress implements mandatory regulatory attire that differentiates girls and boys. Even arguing for her non-binary identity, Cal is continually being asked by Hope to wear a close-fitting costume and conform to a gender identity that is not her own. But Cal stands up to the principal, proudly and courageously.