Sex Education on Netflix: who are the new characters in season 3?

Available since September 17 on Netflix, season 3 of Sex Education presents new faces. Who are the people who come to spice things up in the small town of Moordale?
Sex Education has finally made its return since last Friday on Netflix with a successful season and which is increasingly interested in what is happening in the hearts of students at Moordale high school and not just the upheavals caused by their hormones.
This season 3 is also an opportunity to present new characters who come to enrich the story of this teen series which is gaining in depth season after season. Three newcomers are therefore responding to the call. Make way for presentations!
Hope, the new principal played by Jemima Kirke
Evicted from Moordale at the end of season 2, Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) who is also the father of Adam (Connor Swindells) must give up his place of principal to a newcomer. This is Hope Haddon, played by Jemima Kirke. At first glance, Hope has everything a cool headmistress: she makes a rock star arrival on the high school stage when school starts. She is young and she asks the students to simply call her Hope.
But this cool attitude is just the tip of the iceberg. In reality, Hope has a very specific plan to restore the image of Moordale who suffers from a bad reputation since the high school is renamed “the school of sex” after the epidemic of chlamydia. To do this, she sets up extremely strict rules from another age. Worse yet, instead of answering teens’ questions about sexuality, she promotes abstinence.
Cal, the non-binary student performed by Dua Saleh
Much like her character Cal on the show, Dua Saleh is non-binary. The Sudanese-American artist began to gain recognition for his music by releasing two EPs in 2019 and 2020. In this season, Dua Saleh makes her comedy debut playing a new student. of Moordale who begins to befriend Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling).
Cal is also in Hope’s sights and even faces moral harassment when the headmistress implements mandatory regulatory attire that differentiates girls and boys. Even arguing for her non-binary identity, Cal is continually being asked by Hope to wear a close-fitting costume and conform to a gender identity that is not her own. But Cal stands up to the principal, proudly and courageously.
Peter, Mr. Groff’s brother played by Jason Isaacs
We discover a little more the family of Adam and in particular his uncle, played by Jason Isaacs. Harry Potter’s ex-Lucius Malfoy plays at least as hateful a role in Peter. He has nothing to do with his brother Michael who, if he is strict and frankly has a hard time expressing his emotions, is not an inherently mean person.
Nothing to do in any case with his brother Peter who displays his financial success ostensibly and never ceases to humiliate his brother whom he lodges since he lost his job and was left by his wife. Some flashbacks even show the childhood of the two brothers. The sadistic father traumatized Michael when he was young with humiliations and Peter stepped up so as not to suffer the same fate. But he too has become a despicable person.