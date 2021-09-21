Sorare signs the biggest fundraiser in the history of French Tech

Posted on Sep 21, 2021 at 6:00 AMUpdated Sep 21, 2021, 7:10 AM

It was no longer a secret, but the confirmation of Sorare’s fundraising is still giddy: $ 680 million for a valuation of 4.3 billion post-money (once the investment has been made) led by Softbank – as Les Echos revealed last June – and with a cohort of VCs and business angels. This financing operation, the third for Sorare since its creation only three years ago, is the largest in the history of French Tech, beating that of Contentsquare, but also the biggest B series ever in Europe.





If the mega-rounds of financing follow one another in the French ecosystem, this young Parisian growth also cultivates its difference. Unlike many of its peers present in the Next40 or the French Tech 120, it is aimed directly at the general public through its “fantasy football” activity based on NFTs, and that of collecting virtual cards. The company participates in the creation of its own market and relies on the advantage it has of being able to shape it as it grows. It is also profitable despite the employment of around thirty people, almost never seen at this early stage.