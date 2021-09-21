Stéphanie de Monaco revives the boyish cut, period “Like a hurricane”

Come to represent the princely family alongside her brother Albert for the Princess of Monaco Cup golf trophy, Stéphanie of Monaco has appeared with a new short cut, reminiscent of the 1980s.

If Charlene is stuck in South Africa for health reasons, she can count on the members of her family to honor Monegasque events with their presence. Like the Princess of Monaco Cup, a golf trophy organized this year for the benefit of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Fight Aids Monaco Association. For the occasion, Prince Albert was present but also his sister Stéphanie. Which did not go unnoticed since she abandoned her long bob in favor of a short haircut.

The 56-year-old princess has chosen to follow the trend initiated by the catwalks by focusing on a boyish cut that plays on feminine codes, embellished with long bangs.

A nostalgic cut

But this is not the first time that she has put it on the court. At the time of the release of his hit single Like a hurricane in 1986, the one who improvised singer had already given up her lengths.

And it is also the short hair that she had ensured the same year the promotion of her line of swimsuits. Like her sister Caroline and her sister-in-law Charlene, the masculine-feminine spirit does not seem to frighten Stéphanie Grimaldi. And thus proves that the princely family of the Rock seems more liberated, in terms of hair risk-taking, than other courts in Europe.