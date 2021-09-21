successful seduction operation for Eduardo Camavinga

Everything is definitely going very quickly for Eduardo Camavinga (18). Arrived at Real Madrid during the last hours of the summer transfer window, the young French midfielder has, in the space of a few days, experienced a presentation with great fanfare and three appearances in all competitions. Scorer for his first at the Santiago Bernabeu against Celta de Vigo (4-2, 4th day of Liga), the former Rennais gave the ball of the victory goal to Rodrygo against Inter (0-1, 1st day of Champions League), each time coming off the bench.

Sunday, on the lawn of Valencia CF (1-2, 5th day of Liga), the international tricolor (3 caps, 1 goal) was called twenty minutes from the end of the meeting by Carlo Ancelotti. And if he did not score or give a goal, the n ° 25 merengue fluidized and clearly revitalized the midfield of Casa Blanca, which particularly pleased his coach, surprised a few hours earlier at a press conference , but also the Spanish press. While they were clearly asking to be seen after the announcement of his signing, the local media fell completely under his spell.





Ancelotti, the press and the fans won over

Several voices are already rising to say that the French now deserves to have his chance as a holder. This is the case of ABC, which emphasizes the“Dizzying adaptation” of “The perfect example of the modern footballer”, but also of Marca. “Today he passed in front of Isco and Asensio. And he has no intention of stopping there “, let go of the daily sports. The supporters, also won over, are certainly waiting for this. Sunday evening, leaving Mestalla, he entered their hearts a little more, with a small gesture for their attention.

As they waited for the Madrid players near the bus, a few supporters were treated to big smiles and several signs from the midfielder. Images captured by Spanish television and which show the affection that the socios already have for their new player. In less than a month, Eduardo Camavinga has clearly succeeded in his introduction. Wednesday, at the Bernabeu, against Mallorca (7th day of La Liga), he could have the opportunity to confirm a little more by starting the first match of his merengue adventure.