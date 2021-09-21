Switzerland is applying new measures at customs, we explain what awaits you at the borders

Since Monday, September 20, the conditions for entry into Switzerland have tightened since the Federal Council has made the presentation of a form and a negative Covid test mandatory for all unvaccinated people entering its territory.

In view of the autumn holidays, the Federal Council adopted new health measures at its meeting on September 17, 2021. “All people vaccinated, cured or tested negative wishing to enter Switzerland must imperatively complete an entry form (Passenger Locator Form, SwissPLF)” warns the Swiss Federal Council on its website, which will subsequently allow the authorities to carry out random checks. This entry form can be found here.

The new entry conditions

These new rules take into account that with the highly contagious Delta variant, the numbers can increase very quickly at the regional level.

If you are vaccinated or cured you will need:

If you are not vaccinated or not cured:

Complete the entry form

Present the result of a negative PCR test

Retest, at your expense, after 4-7 days

For cross-border commuters, drivers, travelers in transit in Switzerland or for people living in border regions, the presentation of a test and a form will not be compulsory. “The Federal Council thus takes account of the close economic, social and cultural exchanges which characterize the border regions.“, specify the authorities on their official website.

Young people under 16 are exempt from the obligation to take a test.

# DecisionCF #CoronaInfoCH The Federal Council sets new rules, applicable from Monday, for entry into Switzerland. The return of the autumn holidays must not cause an increase in infections: https://t.co/riGCUbc1xw (BK) pic.twitter.com/yxO8Pr9Tb3

– André Simonazzi (@BR_Sprecher) September 17, 2021

Risk-based controls

People who are unable to present the result of a PCR test upon arrival should get tested immediately afterwards. Random checks will be carried out to verify whether unvaccinated or unhealed people have indeed undergone a second test.

In the event of non-compliance with these rules, a fine of 200 Swiss francs or 183 euros will be imposed in the event of entry without a test certificate and 100 francs in the event of an unfilled form.

Airlines and bus companies will need to check whether people entering the country have a form as well as a Covid certificate or the result of a test. Whatever the means of transport used, checks will also be carried out.

In a few weeks, the Federal Council will assess the experiences made with the implementation of these new entry rules and make adjustments if necessary.

The health pass in place in Switzerland

In Switzerland, the pandemic continues to fill hospitals and intensive care beds. An insufficient vaccination rate, with only 53.31% of people fully vaccinated, Switzerland has extended this health pass obligation to enter a restaurant or a bar, but also to see an exhibition, a film or a sporting event. indoors.

Every day, more than 2 million people and 1 million vehicles cross the Swiss border.