Sylvie Testud mother of two “born cool” children: her rare secrets

For this return, TF1 is working hard on the original programs. In addition to fiction A French affair, on the unsolved assassination of little Grégory, the channel has prepared an in-house series: Runaway. While the first episode will be broadcast on Thursday, September 30, Star TV was able to discuss with Sylvie Testud, who plays the mother of this teenage girl enrolled in prostitution.

The opportunity for the 50-year-old actress to talk about her family life, brightened up by the personalities of her two children. “I have a soon-to-be 17-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. And I have a lot of luck because they are super funny. With their daddy we tried not to damage them, but frankly they were born cool! These are two little rays of the sun“, smiles Sylvie Testud to our colleagues.





In this fictional drama, she plays a “emphatic mom who thinks she can sort it all out through dialogue.” “In general, mom’s role is to let her child flourish and try to catch up with him when he stumbles. There, she has to calm the pain in love with her daughter when she knows that it is there. worst of all!“, intrigued the actress.

In Fugueuse, Sylvie Testud finds actor Michael Youn, who plays the father of their daughter in danger. They are not ready to let go, since the two actors will soon find the filming studios together: “I will make a unit for France 2: Mama don’t let me fall asleep, adapted from the story of Juliette Boudre whose son was addicted to anxiolytics. The mother will be Gwendoline Hamon, the father, Gérard Lanvin and the stepfather … Michael Youn. “

