Thales and Sopra Steria are interested in Atos

Two new competitors are lurking around the computer services company which is accumulating setbacks. Cap Gemini and Orange have also been monitoring Atos for several months.

This is more bad news for Atos. This Monday, the IT services group saw its first day out of the CAC 40 after a year of serial setbacks. Profitability in free fall (-30%), stock market plummeting (-40%), doubts about the sincerity of the accounts of its American subsidiary and criticized governance … Difficulties that arouse the appetite of its rivals.

“Our disappointments arouse interest,” admits an Atos executive.

According to several sources, two new competitors are watching Atos closely. The first is Thales who “looks at Atos’ situation but has not approached him, explains a relative of the electronics specialist. Thales is only interested in the cybersecurity division but Atos is not ready to sell it. “. This division would allow the group headed by Patrice Caine to strengthen itself in these businesses and in defense, the historic heart of Thales. The two groups have been increasingly competing since they fought in 2017 for the takeover of Gemalto, which was finally won by Thales. The group declined to comment.

Sopra and Atos have been observing each other for a long time

Another competitor is watching Atos closely: IT services specialist Sopra Steria. Last Wednesday, the president of the group Pierre Pasquier raised the Atos subject in front of the employee representatives. “He is looking at the file because he is always on the lookout for external growth, explains one of the elected officials. But he recognized that Atos was big”. Sopra Steria is worth 3.5 billion euros on the stock market against 5 billion for Atos. Contacted, the group did not answer us. For its part, Atos declined to comment.





As against Thales, Atos also fought and lost against Sopra in 2014 to buy Steria. “The two groups have always looked at each other”, explains a good connoisseur of the two companies. “This scheme would make sense for all activities, confides someone close to Atos. And there would be synergies to be generated”. An Atos executive tempers: “we are too big for Sopra, it is rather we who could buy them”. A merger of equals would make it possible to settle the issues of financing, heavy for the two companies, and of capital stability. Atos lacks reference shareholders when that of Sopra Steria, the Pasquier family, “does not want to sell”, assures this elected official. We are not there yet, but Sopra Steria’s option is the only one, for the moment, which would allow Atos to maintain its integrity.

The state is watching closely

Two other manufacturers, too, have been on alert for several months. Starting with the lifelong rival Cap Gemini. “Cap looks at Atos with a lot of astonishment, explains a source close to the group. A group of this level should not have this kind of problem”. It is especially the data management (“big data”) and cybersecurity activity that makes all competitors salivate. It only generates 15% of turnover but weighs most of Atos’ value on the stock market. Above all, its contracts with the French army, inherited from the old Bull, make it a highly strategic asset and monitored by the State.

The markets are also speculating on an interest of Orange which could marry its cybersecurity branch (OBS) with that of Atos. “Establish a partnership in these professions why not but not beyond”, recently explained to us an Orange manager, brushing aside the idea of ​​a global marriage between the two groups.

Faced with the multitude of predators, Atos resists and categorically refuses to sell its nugget. “The group does not want to be cut out” assures a relative. Its boss Elie Girard, very criticized by investors and internally, is round back. Competitors do not hesitate to ask for a change of direction to play their all-out.