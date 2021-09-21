The Covid-19 killed more than the Spanish flu in the United States

via Associated Press The Covid has now killed more Americans than the Spanish flu (photo illustration)

CORONAVIRUS – The Covid-19 has now killed more Americans than the Spanish flu in 1918-19, according to data released on Monday, September 20 by Johns Hopkins University, which is the benchmark in the matter.

More than 675,700 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States, according to the latest report from the institute late Monday afternoon.





However, according to historians and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the main health agency in the United States, the Spanish flu has killed at least 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States.

The Spanish flu, at least in absolute terms, therefore lost its title of the most serious pandemic in the country’s recent history on Monday. Proportionally, the impact is less important the American population having tripled in the meantime.

Unlike the Covid-19, this pandemic had been particularly deadly in age groups believed to be in good health, including those under 5 and people aged 20 to 40.

