The crisis smolders at FC Barcelona, ​​Carlo Ancelotti’s secret boot at Real Madrid

What follows after this advertisement

Barça’s start to the season raises questions

In Spain, the FC Barcelona match was expected last night. The Catalans received Granada at Camp Nou. And once again at the start of the season, Barça disappointed with a sad draw (1-1). But hey, the essential is elsewhere for the Catalan press which has found a new savior this morning. This is Ronald Araújo, the central defender. It was he who equalized in the 90th minute and saved his team from another setback. Mundo Deportivo grants him his One with precisely this word “savior” which returns. For the daily, the 22-year-old defender was Barça’s best player last night. Symptomatic. Same story on One of Sport this morning which this time qualifies Araujo as “hero“. But the daily is not tender on the performance of the Blaugranas. “A goal in extremis from the central defender prevented the defeat. The Blaugrana squad once again showed their helplessness and lack of resources against Granada, judge the newspaper. Koeman defends himself: “Watching the team … What are we going to do, play tiki taki (sic)? We did what we had to do.” L’Esportiu is also critical on his side by evoking “a frustrating nightFor Barça. Even the newspaper Marca made his headlines on this draw of the Catalans and wondered: “But which Barça is it? A very bad match for the Culés“, Judges the pro-Madrid newspaper. In short, the pressure is mounting and the crisis is brewing at Barça.





Ancelotti’s son puts everyone in agreement in Madrid

On the other hand in Madrid, everything is going well in the best of all possible worlds and we are ecstatic about the dream duo formed by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. And these two have “envy of europe»As written AS this morning. “Vinicius and Benzema lead the scoring duos in the five major continental leagues. Together they have scored more goals than any other Premier League team.»For his part, Marca gives some indications on the management of Carlo Ancelotti and the balance that the Italian has perfectly found since his return to the bench. The newspaper indicates it is also thanks to his son Davide who is his assistant. The media bluntly mentions “Carletto’s secret weapon. The assistant coach and son of the coach is his best complement. He is close to the players and it is the coach’s best relay in the locker room.»Ancelotti’s successor is already found!

Manchester United want to win the Premier League

We end this press tour in England with the Daily Mirror front page this morning. And it’s Jesse Lingard’s statements that are making the headlines this morning. The striker, scorer against West Ham, this weekend, is full of motivation for this season and he warns the competitors of the Red Devils: “Be careful.“The Mancuniens are committed to staying the course until the end and for Lingard:”United have made a big statement to their title rivals.The Premier League promises to be exciting this season.