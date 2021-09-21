The Dutch, the tallest people in the world, are getting smaller

The Dutch have been the tallest in the world for six decades.

THEhe Dutch are still the greatest on the planet. But over the generations, they get smaller. According to a study conducted by the Dutch Central Statistics Office (CBS), mentioned by our colleagues from International mail, a 19-year-old Dutch man now measures on average 182.9 cm and a 19-year-old Dutch woman 169.3 cm. These figures confirm the population of the Netherlands as the largest in the world, a trend that has been repeated for six decades now. In France, 21e In the ranking, the average height of men today is 179.7 cm, that of women, 164.9 cm.





But a study of 719,000 Dutch people aged 19 to 60 came to the following conclusion: after stagnating for a long time, the size of the population decreases. Thus, men born in 2001, the youngest in the panel, are on average 1 cm shorter, and women 1.4 cm shorter than the generation born in 1980.

The quality of the food in question

Several hypotheses can explain this phenomenon, according to scientists. Besides the arrival of people born abroad, a lead can be found in the financial crisis. “Maybe because of something like the financial crisis, some children grew up in more difficult conditions than previous generations, imagines the D.r Gert Stulp from the University of Groningen. Or maybe inequalities have increased: we know they affect average height. »In question, possibly, is […] Read more