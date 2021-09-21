the European Commission “finalizes” its project, announces its vice-president, Margrethe Vestager

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

The European Commission wants to impose a universal charger on smartphone manufacturers. This very old project is about to come to fruition: “We are in the home stretch “, affirms Monday, September 20 Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission, eco guest of franceinfo.

“This type of standard is the kind of thing one should expect from Europe “, estimate her responsible because “Toseeing a universal charger, regardless of the brand of our phone, would simplify a lot of things and save resources “. Margrethe Vestager confides moreover to have at her place “a box full of magazines of different types (…) vsSome still serve, others no longer serve and are outdated. ”

The noose is tightening, in Europe, on the digital giants. Margrethe Vestager, specifies the timetable for the implementation of these new rules (Digital Markets Act): “I sincerely hope that it will be possible, during the French presidency of the European Union “, in the first half of 2022.





The Competition Commissioner considers that “this is an urgent matter “, because the competition is distorted: “The other fledgling companies must have a chance to measure themselves “ to these giants. “As Commissioner for Competition, I have already had three Google cases “, she continues, also citing cases involving Amazon and Apple.

The tension does not subside, after Australia severed its giant contract with Naval Group, in favor of a partnership with the United States “It is a considerable disappointment “, reacts the Vice-President of the Commission.

Europe must learn a lesson from this, according to Margrethe Vestager: “It will be better for us and for our partners at the global level if we invest more in defense, in innovation, while also working together to fight against hybrid threats “. She adds : “We need to be able to do more on our own and be more solid “.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission was the eco guest of franceinfo on September 21