“The level at PSG is impressive! “- Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

PSG make a high-level start to the season thanks to six wins in six league games, the latest being against Lyon this Sunday (2-1). The club of the capital was talked about last summer with the arrival of exceptional players during the transfer window but also on the fact of still having… nine goalkeepers under contract! Among them is Sergio Rico, who has gave an interview for the magazine Panenka and tells about his situation but also the level of the team that he considers incredible.

Competition in Parisian goals:

There is very healthy competition, everyone knows their role very well. We get along well, especially in my case. I have a great friendship with Keylor who is an amazing person. If as a guardian he is good, as a person he is just as good or even better. He’s a good friend and that makes the competition easier to deal with. In the end, we are all trying to row in the same direction. No matter who is playing we have to be happy, the important thing is that the results follow.





The months with Pochettino:

Ihe is very close to the players. He was a player, he knows at all times what we like, what we think… It’s very important, especially now with all these big names in the team. If he manages to coordinate all of that, give love to everyone and be good to the team, I’m sure it’s going to be a great year. The players we have are awesome.

The arrivals of Messi and Sergio Ramos:

We who were already there took advantage of these arrivals as supporters. It’s a privilege to be able to enjoy and learn from these great players every day. All of these arrivals were good surprises for us, such as the fact that Kylian ended up staying in the last moments of the transfer window. Now we will see if we can achieve all the goals we have set for ourselves, but I am sure we will have fun and continue to learn together..

The level in training with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé:

It’s incredible. In any workout, you really enjoy it. There is an impressive quality jump, the speed at which the ball travels is very high. The whole team is developing because the pace is very high, and the quality is maximum. This helps to pull the team’s performance evenly.