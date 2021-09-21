the liberals of Justin Trudeau given the winners of the legislative elections, but again in the minority

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigning on September 19, 2021 in Winnipeg, the day before the legislative elections. CARLOS OSORIO / REUTERS

It’s a victory that doesn’t quite taste it. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are on their way to winning the Canadian legislative elections, but the outgoing Prime Minister failed to regain a majority after a campaign in which he was abused.

According to the projections of the Canadian media, Monday, September 20 evening, the preliminary results allow to affirm that the liberal party would obtain around 155 seats, below the threshold of 170 seats allowing to obtain a majority.

But it was precisely to get out of this situation that he had called early elections in mid-August, in the hope of regaining the majority he had lost two years earlier.

A difficult campaign

After a rather favorable start and encouraging polls, Justin Trudeau had a particularly complicated campaign, the erosion of power was felt and the “Trudeaumanie” from 2015 seemed a long way off. On the ground, he had to deal with every trip to a crowd of demonstrators angry at the sanitary measures.

Until the end, the outcome of the ballot seemed uncertain: the voting intentions still gave a few hours before the ballot the two major parties neck and neck, around 31% of voting intentions.





Monday at the end of the morning, at the exit of his polling station in Montreal, Justin Trudeau had nevertheless said to himself “Serene”. “We worked very hard during this campaign and Canadians are making an important choice”, did he declare.

A need to deal with small parties

During the last days of the campaign, he called for strategic voting, explaining that the Conservatives’ victory would mean a step backwards, especially on the climate issue.

“Proud to vote today, be sure to do the same! “, had encouraged for his part, on Twitter, Erin O’Toole, by posting a photo in front of the ballot box with his wife. The latter campaigned by promising Canadians to embody renewal and campaigned resolutely at the center.

The reorganization of polling stations linked to the pandemic caused, exceptionally, a long wait at the end of the day for voters in large cities.

The approximately 27 million Canadians were called upon to elect the 338 members of the House of Commons. When neither of the two major parties that have alternated in power since 1867 is able to obtain a majority of seats in Parliament, the winner must compose a minority government.

And for that, he needs to come to terms with the smaller parties to govern in Ottawa, such as the New Democratic Party (NDP, left) led by Jagmeet Singh or the Bloc Québécois, a pro-independence formation.