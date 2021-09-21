The Linkedin ranking of start-ups where the French want to work

START-UP – Dynamic, young, innovative … Start-ups attract, and among these, some more than others. This Monday, September 20, The Parisian unveils the 2021 ranking of the most attractive start-ups according to LinkedIn France.

At the top of this list established over the period from January 1 to July 31, we find online insurance Alan, the company of electronic meal vouchers Swile and the food delivery company Frichti. This ranking takes into account the ability to recruit new candidates, the growth of the workforce or the interactions of employees and external people, reports The Parisian.

Here is the full ranking:

Alan (e-insurance). Swile (meal vouchers). Frichti (home delivery). Back Market (repackaging). Payfit (payroll and HR management). Qonto (fintech). Big Mamma (catering). Agicap (cash). Ledger (cryptocurrency wallets). Cajoo (home delivery)

Freedom, autonomy





Some start-ups, such as Swile and Alan, were already part of the 2020 winners, which highlighted companies such as Doctolib, Toucan Toco or Payfit. In 2019, the clothing brand Sézane took the first step of the podium.

According to a survey carried out by BVA for the Media RH trophies published in 2017, it is freedom and autonomy in the work that attracts employees above all (51%), reports Mail Frames. Next come the pleasant and relaxed professional environment (50%), professional opportunities (48%) and an attractive salary (42%).

These last months, the growing success of the Instagram account “Balance your start-up”, which shares testimonies more damning than the others on the drifts, the abuses, the working conditions of these start-ups which make so much dream, has nevertheless started to blunt the image of these companies.