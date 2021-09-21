The management of M6 gives its support to Karine Le Marchand after the false information on her behavior in “Love is in the meadow”: “She has her character but she has a great sincerity”

A few days ago, an article published in the magazine “Public” assured that Karine Le Marchand was “painful with the teams and falsely friendly with the farmers” of “Love is in the meadow” on M6, according to a close source of the show. Since then, on social networks, several participants in the program have defended the host after this false information.

Yesterday, during a press conference, the management of the channel also defended Karine Le Marchand. “These are disparaging and unfounded remarks. With Fremantle [la société de production de “L’amour est dans le pré”, ndlr], we wanted to express our support once again, “said Guillaume Charles, M6’s director general of programs, as reported by Télé Star.





And to add: “She has her character as we know, but she has a great sincerity. When she loves, she loves and when she doesn’t like, she doesn’t like. You must have seen the wave of support, especially farmers but also the support of people who participate in its programs “. Guillaume Charles specified that “the M6 ​​group reiterates its support. We will continue to be vigilant. We will always defend Karine”.