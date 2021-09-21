the Mercato offered an unexpected gift to the supporters, the success is total!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

From Monday September 20 until September 30, supporters of OM can once again subscribe at the Stade Vélodrome. A real joy for them who had to undergo the closed doors of the health crisis and then buy their tickets match after match due to an always tense context. But from Saint-Etienne, the stadium is again open to all and it is the rush to the counters, favored by the attractive game proposed by Jorge Sampaoli.

For this subscription campaign, the club has decided to practice a very attractive pricing policy: 164 € for the 15 remaining league matches plus the 3 pools in the Europa League (against Galatasaray, Lazio and Lokomotiv Moscow). Or € 9.10 on average. Another bright idea from the duo Pablo Longoria-Jacques Cardoze, which has achieved flawlessly since taking charge. Especially by associating the Europa League with this offer because we remember that during the epic until the final in 2017/18, there were barely 10,000 spectators for the group matches.

100,000 subscriptions recorded on this Monday alone!

“You always have to stay humble because in football, you know that things can turn very quickly. But you feel that something is happening, Cardoze told RMC. There is great enthusiasm around the matches after this incredible transfer window. It’s a team that has been built in line with the Marseille spirit, that of going forward, straight to the point. Something tells me that this campaign will be a success. is to have the most beautiful atmosphere in Europe! “

According to RMC Sport, this new campaign is already a hit: OM recorded 100,000 subscriptions on Monday! No less than 57% of these were not during the last season of subscriptions (2019-2020), a sign of enthusiasm back to Marseille.





