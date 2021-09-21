The nation of the world’s tallest people shrank in the 21st century

The Netherlands Central Bureau of Statistics has announced that the Dutch remain the largest nation in the world under the fathom. At the same time, specialists indicated that the average height of the country’s inhabitants has declined over the course of the 21st century.

The Dutch are still the largest people on our planet when it comes to centimeters, according to the latest information from the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, CBS), released on September 17.

Having analyzed the data of 718,000 people between the ages of 19 and 60, the experts established the average heights that the Dutch reach around 19 years old.

In 2020, young men this age average 182.9cm, while young women are just 169.3cm tall.

Always the biggest, but smaller

The latest statistics have enabled the CBS to come to two main conclusions.

The first is that the Dutch are the tallest in the world, both men and women.

Experts point out that it is the inhabitants of the Netherlands born at the end of the 1950s who have become the world champions in this category and now retain the first place. Even a century ago, taller people lived in more northern European countries like Sweden and Norway, as well as on the North American continent.

The second conclusion risks ending the Dutch dominance in this ranking because the researchers discovered that generation Z, that is to say born in the early 2000s, is smaller than its compatriots of the 1980s. born in 2001 are on average 1 cm smaller than those of the previous generation; women an average of 1.4 cm.

The dizzying growth in the average height of the Dutch, which started in the middle of the last century and lasted 50 years, ended in the 20th century, finds CBS.





Reasons and perspectives

However, specialists do not rush to give definite explanations to the phenomenon described by Dutch statisticians and to make projections in the matter.

Interviewed by the Guardian, Gert Stulp, from the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, indicates two factors in this context.

The researcher assumes that the economic crisis of 2007, accompanied by the deterioration of financial conditions with consequences on the diet of many households in the country, and the change in nutritional habits among young people in general, could have had a negative impact on the physical growth of his compatriots.

Mr Stulp does not exclude that a healthier diet could reverse the observed trend, but points out that there are physiological limits in this whole story.

Still impressive statistics

Despite the trend of decreasing average height among Dutch people discovered by the CBS, some statistics from the country still make a strong impression.

The men of the tallest generation in the Netherlands, born in the 1980s, are on average 183.9 cm, women 170.7 cm. That is a growth of 8.3 cm in men and 5.3 cm in women since 1930.

In 2020, the population is 21% of men taller than 190 cm.

Another interesting fact, which comes from the latest statistics, is that the Dutch living in the north of the country are usually 3 to 3.5 cm taller than their compatriots in the southern provinces.