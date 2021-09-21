The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is now an “affordable tablet”

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is not a premium benchmark for the Korean brand, but it was still sold for 469 euros at launch if you opted for the model with 128 GB of storage. Today, this version of the tablet is becoming much more affordable by dropping below the symbolic bar of 300 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e launched in 2019, so two years ago now, and still doesn't have a successor at this time, but it continues to be a recommendable tablet.

What to remember from the Galaxy Tab S5e

The Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD definition

The One UI interface adapted for tablets

The (very) generous autonomy

Instead of 469 euros at its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128 GB of storage is now available at 299 euros at several e-merchants: Fnac, Darty, Boulanger and Cdiscount. To obtain this price, simply combine the immediate discount of 70 euros with the ODR of 100 euros valid until November 30, 2021.

A technical sheet still up-to-date

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e was released two years ago, so we could believe that this tablet is no longer so recommendable as that in 2021, but nay. It has a technical sheet to make some competitors salivate, especially with its 10.5-inch Super AMOLED panel displaying a Quad HD definition of 2,500 x 1,600 pixels, with excellent brightness calibrated almost to perfection. You will therefore benefit from a very good screen to view all kinds of content.

You will even be able to play 3D games. Well, this will not be in the best possible graphics conditions because of an aging Snapdragon 670, but this chip still delivers sufficient performance today to run Fortnite, for example. So yes, the graphics are tuned, to a minimum, but that’s an achievement for a tablet of 2019. In addition, the 4 GB of RAM ensures an overall user experience without slowing down, which is even more enjoyable when using the excellent One UI interface, because it’s simple and easy to access and it would be a shame to spoil that by freezes Or other.

Two to three days of autonomy

Where the Korean tablet will really express its full potential is in terms of autonomy. With its 7,040 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S5e can easily last 2 to 3 days, even with intensive use. It must be said that it’s nice not to add another product to your list to top up every time you go to bed. The tablet can then sit quietly for several days on your living room table and be active when you need it. If necessary, the fast charge is there to recover 50% in about forty minutes.





7 / 10

