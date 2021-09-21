The shattering return of Pierre Ménès, Canal + will cry

Having left Canal + this summer, Pierre Ménès has decided to announce his comeback. He will launch a platform that will enrage the sports channel.

The most followed consultant in French football, Pierre Ménès was dismissed from the air by Canal + last March, before separating amicably from the Vivendi channel at the end of the season. He had promised to come back then, but in another form. And that’s what will happen on October 12th. The former journalist of L’Equipe will thus collaborate with Reworld Media, a veritable empire of repurchase of press titles, to show his own digital platform which will be called the “Pierrot Football Club”.

Does this name mean anything to you ?

This new format will be available from October 12th. The name chosen inevitably risks to tick on the side of Canal +, which until recently employed Pierre Ménès in its Canal Football Club, and had even given an entire program to its star consultant in the past, without it working. But the Reworld Media group, which is very active on the internet and football market since it has several sites, in particular acquired from Lagardère, has decided to give it a chance and will therefore go with Pierre Ménès on his favorite ground.

“They are right to blame me” Pierre Ménès emerges from the silence in #TPMP after the reactions to the documentary #I’mNotA Slut. pic.twitter.com/M4txBrfhAO – TPMP (@TPMP) March 22, 2021

Lead in the head for Pierre Ménès

The return of football, and the divisive character that is the consultant to 2.5 million followers on Twitter. This is welcomed by Guillaume Sampic, Managing Director of Média365, which belongs to Reworld Media. ” In our group, we like entrepreneurs. And we know that an entrepreneur sometimes gets his feet in the carpet, experiences failure and when he returns, he gives the best of himself. In addition, I am not a fan of the media lynching. I do not defend it, but other times, other times. Things don’t turn out like that anymore, he himself handled it badly, I told him and I hope it got him in the head. He left Canal with a check and Bolloré is not in the habit of writing a check if there is gross negligence. Pierre is divisive, and so are we. We also took it all in the head. We took over 48 media that were going in the trash and the first thing we had to do was cut costs. Not everyone liked it. We looked at Pierre’s community, he still has 2.5 million followers on Twitter. Some people will turn their backs on him, others will continue to follow him. Moreover, many asked him the date of his return », Delivered to L’Equipe Guillaume Sampic. An obvious reference to the methods used by the Reworld group and well known in the press world.





The project was planned by Canal +

The specialty of Reworld Mediao: the repurchase of titles to lower the costs, that is to say to separate from the whole of the editorial staff and its journalists in general, including for the titles which were profitable before their repurchase. Methods that necessarily cringe, even if the French group which claims a turnover of 462 million euros in 2020 ensures that the content of the platform will be rich, participatory and with words that go straight to the point. ” It is a pleasure to collaborate with the Reworld Media teams, together we are launching an ambitious, interactive and content-rich project. All without tongue in cheek and in this relaxed tone that is my signature “, Delivered Pierre Ménès, who after the name of the platform which recalls the emission of Canal +, obviously also took the project which he had assembled with the encrypted channel.

A first solo show failure

Even if the last few months have been difficult, I will never forget those 11 years with Canal. Their kindness when I was sick and their welcome on my return. And their professionalism in the service of sports. I leave with affection. Channel will be in my Heart. See you soon – Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) July 12, 2021

Indeed, this digital platform project with Pierre Ménès, podcasts and interactive exchanges was in the works at Canal +, but since its departure, it is indeed Reworld Media which will launch this Pierrot Football Club. “ He still has his entries into football, not all the doors have been closed. He had this project in his boxes at Canal, but it did not happen. There, we put the means », Concluded Guillaume Sampic, who promises Pierre Ménès time to decide on the viability of the project. In 2018, Pierre Ménès had already tried to launch his own show, called 19:30 PM. Bad audiences, change of format, nothing had allowed it to take off, and Canal + had stopped the costs after less than a year.