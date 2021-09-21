the studio threatens to no longer release its films in France

Recently, Disney made a heavy decision regarding the release of its productions simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +. The firm has decided not to proceed in this way following the affair with Scarlett Johansson and its shortfall for Black Widow, but also in the face of the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, only released in the cinema. If this decision can be reassuring, the chronology of the French media poses a problem and could lead Disney to make a radical decision concerning France.

A threat that could be terrible for the French public

Indeed, the chronology of the media is the French exception. Since the end of the 1980s and in order to preserve the exploitation of films in cinemas, the law imposes respect a time limit between their screenings in the cinema and their broadcast on television or BluRay / DVD. So, to discover a free-to-air film in your living room, you have to wait 22 months and 36 months for it to be added to the catalog of a streaming platform such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney +.

And this pattern poses a problem for Disney. As a recent article by Variety, although the studio has just abandoned simultaneous theatrical and Disney + releases, This does not mean that he will not release them directly on his streaming platform, without going through the cinema box. This is how France could find itself in a catastrophic situation. Because Disney would threaten to no longer release its productions in theaters with us for the benefit of Disney + and thus offer them more quickly in its catalog.





Repercussions on the entire sector

If Disney carried out its threat, the entire sector would suffer serious consequences. Indeed, with the incredible number of licenses available to the studio, that would mean that we would no longer have the chance to see Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar on the big screen. As indicated by the CEO of Pathé at Variety, if blockbusters are no longer released in theaters, the entire sector will be impacted because independent films benefit from admissions from these big productions.

The crux of the problem therefore remains the chronology of the media, which is only practiced in France. Discussions are also underway on this subject to try to find a new schedule. For one of the players in these discussions, this French exception has lasted too long. The majority of countries in the world opt for the American model namely wait 45 days maximum after the release of a film to make it available on a streaming platform, because American productions represent between 70 and 80% of films.

However, if France seems to isolate itself from the rest of the world and continues to impose its calendar, it is because films across the Atlantic only represent 50% of admissions. Except that if Disney does indeed decide not to release its productions in our theaters, this would represent 50 million fewer admissions each year.

Some industry players believe Disney won’t go that far given the studio’s recent backpedaling. Corn this pressure from the studio could help give a boost to the current negotiations.