Thierry Henry ignites on Kolo Muani’s goal

Consultant for Amazon Prime Video, Thierry Henry was ignited on the goal full of cold blood of the Nantes striker, Randal Kolo Muani Sunday during the victory in Angers (1-4). He even compared him to his former Arsenal teammate Nwankwo Kanu.

After making the flat of the right foot his signature gesture when he was a player, Thierry Henry imposes his style as a consultant on Amazon Prime Video. The former French international treats viewers with his encyclopedic knowledge of football on Ligue 1 matches broadcast by the online platform. He also amuses them a lot with his way of doing it, pronouncing each syllable clearly. A sequence particularly caught the attention during the 6th day of Ligue 1, this weekend.

The former Monaco striker was ignited for the goal full of coolness from Nantes Randal Kolo Muani during FCN’s large victory on the Angers field (1-4) on Sunday. Back to goal after a center from the left, the international Espoirs put two opposing defenders on the ground by his faking shots before deceiving Paul Bernardoni closely.





“Oh, ok, um… Nwan-kwo Ka-nu!”

At the sight of the images, Henry alternated between a cry of surprise and a small moan of pleasure, before comparing the gesture of Kolo Muani to those that could achieve his former teammate at Arsenal, the very fine technician Nwankwo Kanu. “Oh, ok, um… Nwanko Kanu, he exclaimed. Ah yes, I like it a lot. Nwan-kwo Ka-nu! I always say: in the surface, you have time. is you. You got the ball, don’t panic. He didn’t panic, well done. “

Henry was also delighted with this Nantes success after a promising start to the season. “I’m really happy for Nantes, he concluded. They dominated Lyon, jostled Nice. They were never able to materialize. There, they were rewarded. They should have already had this victory for a long time.”

A great follower of football, Henry reconverted as a consultant for the English channel Sky Sports at the end of his career. He then went on to experience as a head coach in Monaco, then at the Impact Montreal. Between these two adventures and after his departure from Canada, he also occupied the role of assistant to Roberto Marrinez in the staff of the Belgian selection. A position that he will keep until the 2022 World Cup, as the Belgian Federation announced last August.