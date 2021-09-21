Thierry Henry savoring his return to the pitch

In an interview with the Parisian, Thierry Henry recounts his new role as consultant on Amazon Prime Video during Ligue 1 evenings. And the 44-year-old coach, currently assistant for the Belgian team, ensures that he takes a lot of fun.

A year and a half after leaving the bench of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry is once again part of the landscape of Ligue 1. The 44-year-old coach has agreed to become a consultant for Amazon Prime Video during the evenings of Ligue 1. A role in which he has blossomed since the start of the season, as he confided in an interview with the Parisian.

“It is only fun, ensures the former striker of the Blues. We are put in very good conditions. I am lucky to be with good guys. We form a good team and that also allows me to reconnect with the French public and the L1. Everywhere, in the stadiums, we receive a really nice welcome. There are beautiful atmospheres, beautiful lawns, and even if we can no longer play, of course, we find good sensations “.





“I am quietly awaiting the projects that will be offered to me”

The fact of rubbing shoulders with French stadiums again brings back old memories for the former striker trained at AS Monaco. “This role of consultant at Amazon allows me to redo my journey and relive certain emotions, testifies the 1998 world champion. When I arrive in a stadium, I walk in the corridors, I go on the lawn. And the emotions rise again. … I came back to Monaco, where it all started for me, where I scored my first goals in L1. It has to be something. On Saturday, I saw Bollaert again, I remembered that this is where I had my first selection for the French team. I also remembered a goal I scored at Warmuz, the action that preceded it. Everywhere, I remember beautiful memories, of matches , moments. “

Since leaving Canada last February, the former Montreal Impact coach has resumed his assistant activity with the Belgium team (as he had already been between 2016 and 2018): ” I remain assistant with the selection of Belgium. I thank the coach Roberto Martinez for having reinstated me in the staff. I have Belgium, Amazon, I am very well for the moment. Honestly, I do not feel any lack. will see what the future holds for me, I am quietly awaiting the projects that will be proposed to me in the future “.