This giant LG TV will be sold for 1.5 million euros – West-France evening edition

The South Korean manufacturer LG plans to release in the coming months a television whose image could reach more than 8 meters diagonal! A jewel of technology in XXL dimensions which will be marketed at a price exceeding one million euros.

Technology continues to evolve over time, for the benefit of those who can afford it … The South Korean giant LG has just announced the release of an XXL television, reports the news site The New Tribune. And who says very large, says very high price. Only the biggest stock exchanges on the planet will be able to afford this screen, which can reach 1.7 million dollars (1,451,757 €).

Extraordinary template

Its name: LG DVLED. a home cinema equipped with so-called DVL technology for “Direct View LED” which allows you to look directly at the LEDs (light-emitting diode, for “light-emitting diode”). In other words, it allows to have an image quality much higher than what is done today, thanks to close pixels and higher brightness.

Indeed, the television will be available in several screen sizes of 108 (2.75 m) to 325 (8.25 m) inches. We are talking about diagonal here. Hence the need to have a room and a wall large enough to accommodate such a device, the weight of which exceeds a ton!





Two image formats will be possible, 16/9e or 32/9e. As for the definition, it will go from HD (high definition) to 8K (33 million LEDs in a frame of 7.19 m by 4.05 m). In bonus, custom installation will be included in the price. Phew!

You obviously need an XXL living room to accommodate a flat screen of such a size… (Illustration: LG)

Exclusive product

The downside of such a device is undoubtedly its estimated lifespan of ten years. To better understand, let’s take out the calculator. If we take the largest model, and therefore the most expensive, the purchaser will have to pay the tidy sum of € 1,451,757. This amounts to € 145,175 per year, or nearly € 400 per day.

Proof that this product is not within the reach of all budgets, but on the side of the brand we assume: “This is the top of home display technologies, says Dan Smith, vice president of LG Electronics in the United States, quoted by The New Tribune. This type of TV is for wealthy people who want a product that is not only immersive, but also very exclusive. ” That has the merit of being clear.