this ultrabook with an i7 11th gen is at -20%

A few months ago, Huawei renewed its MateBook 14 by bringing a considerable power gain with the integration of the latest generation of Intel processors. Usually offered at 1,249 euros, this new ultrabook from the Chinese brand is currently on sale at 999 euros.

Huawei recently introduced its latest laptop PC equipped with Intel’s 11th generation i7 processor. Compared to the old model, this laptop gains in performance and inherits a more muscular Iris Xe graphics part. This change inflated the bill, but the MateBook 14 is now dropping below 1,000 euros thanks to an immediate 20% discount.

The highlights of the MateBook 14 2021

Its slim and elegant design

Its 14-inch 2K touch screen

Its 11th generation i7 processor + 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB SSD

Its good autonomy

Instead of a strikethrough price of 1,249.99 euros, the 2021 Huawei MateBook 14 (i7 + 16 GB + 512 GB) is currently available in promotion at 999 euros on the Boulanger site, a saving of 250 euros on the postman.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Huawei MateBook 14 2021. The table is updating automatically.

More powerful than the old MateBook

The main novelty brought by this 2021 model is its processor. Now, the MateBook 14 includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7 (Tiger Lake-U), clocked at 2.8 GHz (boost up to 4.7 GHz) and coupled with 16 GB of RAM. We are then entitled to a gain in power compared to the previous model which incorporated the 10th generation of Intel processors. With this setup, demanding applications will run smoothly. It is even possible to support extensive multitasking in office automation or even content creation (video, photo editing, etc.).

On this ultrabook, the user experience will be very fluid, where we will especially appreciate the presence of the NVMe M.2 SSD to guarantee excellent fluidity and increased transfer speed, in particular to start Windows in a few seconds. In addition, the MateBook 14 2021 has fans Shark Fin in order to dissipate heat as well as possible, which is very useful for maintaining good performance on a daily basis.





An unchanged design and still enduring autonomy

As always, on its MateBook range, Huawei presents a clean and elegant design quite similar to the MacBook Air. We find the same IPS panel as before, namely a 14-inch FullView screen, with very thin borders, for total immersion, displaying a 2K definition (2160 x 1440 pixels). The chassis of the MateBook 14 doesn’t change either, with a webcam built into a keyboard key, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port (obviously not Thunderbolt 4 compatible), a headphone jack, and an HDMI output, all of it. in a 15.9mm thick aluminum design for 1.49kg.

As for autonomy, the Chinese manufacturer once again offers a 56 Wh battery. Huawei promises an autonomy of up to 11 hours, enough to take a day far from a socket. But if that doesn’t seem like much to you, know that it comes with a 65W USB-C charger that can recharge it quickly and recover percentages easily.

The best laptops of the moment

In order to compare the Huawei MateBook 14 2021 with the best current references on the market available on the same price bracket, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best laptops under 1,000 euros in 2021.