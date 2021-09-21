this volcano “sleeps only with one eye” and the lava flow “should last between 1 and 3 months”, estimates a volcanologist

“This volcano has been active for thousands of years. It only sleeps with one eye”, Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff, volcanologist and professor at the University of Paris-Saclay, explained Monday, September 20 on franceinfo, after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canaries. “The flows advance 700 meters, fortunately people can escape, but the lava destroys everything in their path, crops, roads, houses and forests”, he added. “There must be a lot of lava in reserve”, and this lava flow “should last between 1 and three months”.

franceinfo: Why has this volcano erupted now in the Canaries, when the last eruption took place 50 years ago?

Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff: This volcano has been active for thousands of years. He only sleeps with one eye. It’s true that 50 years seems a very long time. They are two human generations. But for the volcano, it’s a night’s sleep. During these 50 years, the magma was deep. Then he started to move. Since 2017, there have been earthquakes which showed that the magma was moving in depth, at least 30 km, then at least 20 km and for a week the magma was at least 12 km from the surface. In less than a week, he climbed 12 km to break through to the surface.

Once the lava hits the surface, how fast is it moving and at what temperature?

1000 degrees is the average temperature. My Canarian colleagues measured 1,075 degrees. It’s pretty hot. The hotter it is, the more fluid it is. The flows advance 700 meters, fortunately people can escape, but the lava destroys everything in their path, crops, roads, houses and forests. For a volcano, it’s a small eruption of level 2 on a scale of 8. So compared to eruptions like the Peeled Mountain, Krakatoa or Pompeii, it remains modest.





Will we have to watch this volcano for a long time?

My Canarian colleagues have been on the alert for several weeks already. The previous eruptions lasted between three weeks and two months, we start on this model even if it can stop overnight. There must be a lot of lava in reserve, it should last between one and three months. Other fractures will open, the lava will reach the sea, the flows will thicken, will widen and other villages will unfortunately be exposed. There are already 5,000 evacuees and in the broad sense 30,000 people are said to be affected. There are no human victims, but great material damage.

How many volcanoes erupt like this every year in the world?

On the continents, there are 50 eruptions per year and it is very stable. Which means the earth is healthy. It heats up, it moves. It’s normal. For us it is a disaster, but for the earth it is a heartbeat.