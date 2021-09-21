“Training at Real Madrid is like a moon in … / Spain / Real Madrid / SOFOOT.com

Coaching Karim Benzema gives you butterflies in your stomach.

Five wins and one draw in six games, a leading position in La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid is not lacking in pace. With a perfectly established offensive animation, the Italian tactician seems to succeed in filling the defensive shortcomings, accentuated since the departures of Raphaël Varane and Sergio Ramos. Well installed on his bench, Ancelotti hopes to stay on the bench of the Casa Blanca for quite a while.

” My future ? I do not know. For me, it’s like a honeymoon at Real Madrid, and I hope to stay there for a long time ” , entrusted Carlo Ancelotti for Rai Radio 1 before congratulating his players for the last minute victory against Valencia (1-2) this Sunday: “We started the game well, with some difficulties, like all the other teams. But we have faith, we have managed to come back with character. ” Still a fan of AS Roma and AC Milan, the 62-year-old Italian coach hopes that the Louve club “Will win with Mourinho” and that the Rossoneri will stay ” at the top ” .





In short, all is well in the world of Care Bears.

