Transfers: Zinédine Zidane would be PSG plan B if Mauricio Pochettino fails according to El Chiringuito

What if Zinédine Zidane made his first coaching steps this season in Ligue 1? This Monday evening, the Spanish media El Chiringuito, attached to the news of Real Madrid, announced that the ex-technician of the Merengue would be the plan B of the PSG in the event of failure of Mauricio Pochettino. In Europe, the replacement of Lionel Messi before the end of regulation time for the PSG-OL match ignited the debates. Until already imagine a close departure for the former coach of Tottenham, arrived at the beginning of January?

Messi case management: “Pochettino got into a mess”

The child of La Castellane, free since his departure from Real Madrid last spring, could he really settle this season on the bench of PSG, the great rival of OM? During July, The team revealed that Zinédine Zidane “hardly envisioned anything other than a fate at the head of the France team“.”He may one day be a coach. Maybe my successor will appoint him cause I won’t stay forever either“, declared Noël Le Graët to the Figaro.

He knows where the right place for his career is now

“He knows where the right place for his career is now. You have to wait for the right moment. But he wants this“, confirmed, his former trainer at AS Cannes, Guy Lacombe, this summer in The team, while Didier Deschamps’s mission is to make the Blues shine at the 2022 World Cup.

There is also the option Juventus. Last April, Zinédine Zidane recalled that the Turin club, whose colors he wore between 1996 and 2001, had a special place. “Italy is in my heart, I spent five years in Turin and Juventus is still important to me. We will see“, he declared after the last quarter-final first leg of C1 against Liverpool. Currently eighteenth in Serie A, Massimiliano Allegri has so far missed his return with Juve. To the point of being already threatened?

The Zidane temptation? “The remedy exists but the group has not let go of Deschamps”

