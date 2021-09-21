“Travel ban”: these countries which keep their borders closed

Posted on Sep 20, 2021 at 6:48 PMUpdated on Sep 20, 2021, 7:00 PM

At last. After eighteen months of closure, the United States announced Monday reopening its borders to travelers vaccinated against Covid-19. Three days earlier, it was the UK that eased its entry requirements from October. Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to travel across the Channel without expensive PCR testing or quarantine, unless they come from countries deemed at risk. Canada did the same ten days ago.

The European Union had already reopened its doors before the summer to travelers from fifteen countries, including the United States, without compelling reason, by presenting a negative test or proof of vaccination. Before excluding, at the end of August, from this list unvaccinated travelers from five countries, including the Americans and the Israelis.

In the hope of reviving the transport and tourism sectors, several countries are thus blowing up the “travel bans” put in place since the start of the pandemic. Elsewhere in the world, entry conditions sometimes remain drastic, particularly in Asia.

No entry or exit from China

China, in particular, still allows virtually no entry into or exit from its territory. Only 2% of pre-crisis international flights are operated today. Most foreigners must present an invitation letter and then undergo a two to three week quarantine in closed hotels, regardless of their vaccination status.





Neighboring Japan only allows entry into its territory to residents of the country. No foreign tourist is allowed there, nor business executives. French groups are still struggling to bring into the country executives they appointed at the head of their local subsidiary last year. Since the start of the pandemic, only a few dozen people have benefited from a special authorization issued by the Prime Minister’s office. Japan is also the only G7 country to refuse to accept foreign students.

India could open up to tourists

For its part, India, very affected by the pandemic this year, has still not reopened its doors to tourists but would consider doing so by the end of the month, according to the local press. Other travelers – for business or family reasons, for example – can enter the country provided that a bilateral agreement has been negotiated between their country and Delhi. To date, agreements have been concluded with some thirty countries, including France, giving rise to “air bubbles” which allow the resumption of commercial air links.

Finally, other countries have always been much more open to visitors. One can thus enter Brazil or South Africa without compelling reason or quarantine, by presenting a simple negative test of less than 72 hours on arrival.