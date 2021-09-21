UFC-Que Choisir alert on a “risk of explosion” of invoices in early 2022

Heating with electricity this winter is likely to be expensive. The UFC-Que Choisir has made an estimate of the evolution of electricity tariffs which should be announced in January 2022. According to a press release released on Tuesday by the consumer association, the increase in the regulated tariff for the sale of electricity (TRVE) at the beginning of the year 2022 “will reach 11.3% HT, or nearly 10% TTC”, or an invoice of around 1,700 euros per year against 1,550 euros per year at the start of 2021. An estimate that takes into account “the degree of exposure of TRVE to prices in the wholesale markets, and the level of these prices in the wholesale markets by the end of the year”.

“Concretely, this will represent an average increase of 150 € on the annual electricity bill of a household using it for heating”, warns the association again, that is to say more than “the boost of 100 € from the energy check (of which 80% of households are private) supposed to respond only to the already massive increases in gas and fuels ”. “This gloomy prospect is not inevitable, however, since the public authorities have several levers to avoid it,” points out the UFC-Que Choisir.

The government “looks at all the options”

The association is asking the government to “raise the ARENH ceiling”, a mechanism that allows alternative suppliers to buy nuclear electricity at a regulated price, and to lower certain taxes which increase the bill for consumers of nuclear energy. electricity.





“We are looking at all the options” for the future, we said last Wednesday to Matignon during the presentation of the extension of the energy check. “At this stage, the government responded to the rise in energy prices with a strong measure to protect the purchasing power of nearly 6 million households: an exceptional energy check of 100 euros, which is added to usual annual waves of 150 euros on average ”, reacted the Ministry of Ecological Transition, adding that it would remain“ vigilant to the evolution of the situation ”.

Raw material prices up sharply after the Covid

Asked Monday about the estimate of the UFC, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) did not wish to react. CRE calculates the regulated tariffs on the basis of numerous parameters (supply costs, transport, distribution, taxes, etc.) and then proposes to the government, which ultimately decides.

Regulated electricity sales tariffs are revised twice a year: they have already increased by 1.6% in February, then by 0.48% in August for individuals. But prices are currently soaring on the wholesale markets, raising fears of a very sharp increase in February 2022. Indeed, even though France mainly produces its electricity from its nuclear power plants, market prices follow those of raw materials (gas and coal), up sharply due to the post-Covid economic recovery. They are also influenced by the increase in the prices of CO2 emission allowances.