UMG takes its first steps on the stock market, Evergrande and the Fed in the background, Morning meeting

After showing its steepest decline in a month, the Paris Bourse is expected to stabilize on Tuesday, in the wake of the rebound in US index futures and a relative lull in Asia this morning. The first steps on the stock market of UMG, the music division of Vivendi, will be one of the main events of the day, not to mention the opening of a two-day session of the Fed’s monetary policy committee. Around 8:30 am, the October futures contract on Cac 40 gained 0.2%.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 closed down 2.2% on Tuesday, the day after a public holiday in Japan, aligning itself with the slide in places in the region the day before. Chinese markets remained closed on Tuesday. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was balanced late in the session, while Evergrande stabilized after plunging 12% on Monday. The group said they were confident on Tuesday in their ability to get out of their period ” the darkest “.

Towards an Evergrande payment default?

While some observers fear that the fall of the real estate giant could turn into “Chinese Lehman Brothers”, analysts consider this comparison excessive, arguing that the impact of Evergrande’s financial woes is limited to the country’s borders, even whether it could potentially have a contagion effect on the entire industry and, ultimately, on the Chinese economy. The only thing that is really surprising in this case is why the Chinese authorities have allowed things to deteriorate so badly, asks Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The real test is expected Thursday with the maturing of some $ 84 million in interest as Standard & Poor’s estimated that the property developer is on the verge of default.

Fed starts two-day meeting

The contracts futures US indexes are back at around 0.6% after the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 suffered their biggest drop since May. Buyings cheaply at the end of the session also allowed the broad index to finish above its lows yesterday.





The US Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting of its monetary policy committee on Tuesday, which should lay the groundwork for reducing its asset purchase program by $ 120 billion per month. Jerome Powell will hold his traditional press conference Wednesday at 8:30 pm, but all eyes will be on the central bank’s new projections for rate hikes, or “dot plot,” a dot chart reflecting committee members’ estimates. The Fed chairman has indicated that the “tapering” could occur this year, but investors are waiting for more details, especially since the last set of mixed indicators.

On the macroeconomic level, the OECD will unveil its forecasts for the world economy and the G20 countries at 11 a.m. The afternoon will be animated by housing starts and building permits in the United States last month.

UMG’s introductory price set at 18.50 euros

Vivendi. The initial price of Universal Music Group (UMG) on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange has been set at 18.50 euros per share, Euronext announced. The group controlled by Vincent Bolloré plans to distribute 60% of UMG’s capital to its current shareholders, 18% of which will go directly to the businessman.

Alstom – Plastic Omnium. The railway equipment manufacturer and the automotive supplier have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the development of high-end hydrogen storage systems for the railway sector.

Carmat announced to have performed the first implantation of his artificial heart Aeson in a woman. The group said the operation took place in Louisville, United States, and involved a 57-year-old patient with severe biventricular heart failure, who had already undergone heart surgery several years ago.



