unions on strike on Tuesday to demand a rise in wages

Several gatherings are planned in front of the regional sites of the telecom group.

Six trade unions of the Orange telecoms group have filed a strike notice for Tuesday, September 21 in order to obtain a salary increase. The CFDT F3C, the CGT-FAPT, FO-Com and SUD-PTT, as well as two non-representative unions (Unsa and CFTC), call for a strike “all staff, interns, contractors and auxiliaries as well as staff and non-holders of public law exercising their functions in all departments of the UES (economic and social unit) Orange“.

Several gatherings are planned, in particular in front of the square of the headquarters of the North region or in Brest, in front of the Orange building, and in Rennes. The CFE-CGC, the group’s first union, did not join the signatories of the letter dated last Monday. The inter-union asks “an employment and wages policy that is no longer dictated by dividend guarantees and the sole evolution of Orange share prices“. Salary demands have been opposing unions and management of the operator for several months.





Maintaining purchasing power

In mid-July, all the representative unions except the CFE-CGC had refused to sign the agreement resulting from the compulsory annual negotiations (NAO). They then denounced a “revaluation lower than that of the minimum wage“. Contacted by AFP last week, Orange recalled having devoted in July a “overall budget of 1.8% of salaries to salary increases for the year 2021“.

“We also made a commitment throughout the crisis (linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, editor’s note) to maintain the purchasing power of employees“, Supported the operator. In its letter, the intersyndicale also requests “the revision of the company’s real estate policy so as (…) not to systematize the creation of open-space and / or flex desk“.

“A massive investment in the deployment and maintenance of networks” as well as “the return of quality social dialogueAre finally claimed. Orange posted a net profit of 5 billion euros in 2020, up nearly 60%. The company also announced a plan to save one billion euros by 2023.