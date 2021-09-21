update improves console performance

The major update of the PS5 brings some interesting new features, but also a surprise: a performance boost in games.

The major update for the PS5 was expected. After a beta test during the summer, PS5 players can download the new firmware from September 15, 2021. This new firmware notably brings the possibility of installing an additional SSD in the console, but also 3D Audio on televisions among others. We now learn that this update also improves the performance of the console.

Games with more stable performance

It is as often the media Digital Foundry which uncovered this novelty. The gaming performance reviewer noticed that several PS5 titles offered better performance after installing the update.





So on the Control game for example, we observe on the captures that the game runs on average with a few more images per second since the firmware update.

Same observation on Devil May Cry 5. As you can see on the curve, the new firmware does not prevent the frequency drops, but the performance curve after the update generally remains above the curve before the update. update.

Going from 50 to 52 images per second is not a revolution that will upset the experience of a game either, but it is a significant bonus, especially since it comes with a simple update. system.

Where does this performance gain come from?

Sony has not detailed the reasons for this observed gain in performance in certain PlayStation 5 games. Apart from a few optimizations of the operating system, we can mainly bet on an update of Sony’s graphics drivers. And yes, our modern consoles are no more and no less than PCs and, like PCs, they use drivers for the graphics chip that are the link between software and hardware. This is the kind of performance gain that we see on PC when AMD or Nvidia offers optimized drivers for a new title.

Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series were launched “hot” in the midst of a pandemic, and it is clear that parts of the development were not as advanced as the two manufacturers would have liked. The post-launch software updates make it possible to correct the situation as and when.