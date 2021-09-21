More

    US box office: 3rd week at the top for Shang-Chi

    “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, the new Marvel worn by Simu Liu remains in the lead for the 3rd consecutive week. “Cry Macho”, Clint Eastwood’s latest achievement, is 3rd, preceded by Free Guy who holds up well.

    Shang-Chi remains in the lead for the 3rd consecutive week in the United States. The Marvel film is holding up well and now totals a box office of over $ 175 million, despite the arrival this week of the new Clint Eastwood, Cry Macho which is placed directly in 3rd position. Between these two films, we find one of the other successes of the summer, which clings to 2nd place, Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. Cry Macho will be released in France on November 10.


    Among the other novelties to reach the Top 10, the thriller Copshop with Gerard Butler ($ 2.3M) and the biopic In the eyes of Tammy Faye ($ 675,000) with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Outside the Top 10, we find Further, in 13th position, Blue Bayou ($ 315,000) by Justin Chon, currently playing in France.

    In the continuation of the top, several successes of the summer continue to hang, like Jungle Cruise, Paw Patrol and Don’t Breathe 2.

    Focus on Shang-Chi fight scenes and the legend of the Ten Rings

    Source: Box office Mojo


    Aslam

