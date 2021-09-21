USA: Investigation of 30 million vehicles for suspected defective airbags



USA: INVESTIGATION OF 30 MILLION VEHICLES FOR PRESUMED DEFECTIVE AIRBAGS

by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US road safety authority NHTSA has launched an investigation into 30 million vehicles produced by nearly 20 car manufacturers for suspected faulty Takata airbags, a government document shows which Reuters was able to consult on Sunday.





The federal agency began on Friday the analysis of around 30 million vehicles produced between 2001 and 2019. The manufacturers have been informed of the opening of the investigation, which has not been made public for the moment.

These include cars assembled by Honda, Ford, Toyota, General Motors, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari , Mazda, Daimler AG, BMW Chrysler, Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover.

No comment was immediately obtained from the manufacturers, while the NHTSA is expected to make an official announcement on Monday. The federal agency declined a request for comment.

Over the past decade, more than 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled in the United States. Globally, this number exceeds 100 million.

At least 28 fatalities around the world, including 19 in the United States, have been attributed to faulty Takata airbags.

(Report David Shepardson; French version Jean Terzian)