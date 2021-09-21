VIDEO – Lebanon in the hell of shortages: “We haven’t eaten meat for a year and a half”

REPORT – Lebanon is sinking irreparably into an economic crisis, the effects of which are now visible everywhere. Electricity, gasoline, medicines, water … We now lack almost everything. The TF1 special envoy tells us.

Lebanon on the verge of bankruptcy. For two years, an economic crisis aggravated by the spiral of hyperinflation has plunged the country into a series of shortages that the inhabitants are suffering from the full force. 78% of the Lebanese now live below the poverty line, following what the WHO considers to be the most brutal collapse of a country since 1850. The TF1 special envoy on the spot met residents and Beirut traders who face catastrophic daily conditions, as you can see in the video at the top of this article.

All the info on

“It’s been a year and a half since we ate meat in this house”. Zaina, who lives in the Borj Hammond neighborhood in Beirut, describes her daily life bluntly. “And yet, I have a debt with my grocer that exceeds a thousand euros”, continues this mother who can no longer cope with the continuous rise in prices. Roy Koberci, who works for the NGO Care, came to deliver some basic necessities to him, which have become unaffordable. “These sanitary napkins”, he explains as an example, “They cost the equivalent of 2 euros. Now, on the shelves, their value is almost 20 euros”.

Even the rich start asking for the price of products– Wajdi Fayad, grocer from Beirut

The TF1 reporter walks through the half-empty stalls of a Beirut grocery store, deprived of fresh produce, and where the remaining products have become overpriced: a kg of pasta at 9 euros, a liter of oil at 30 … According to grocer Wajdi Fayad, “even the rich start asking the price of products”. “There are clients who are nevertheless wealthy”, he testifies, “who send back deliveries to me because it’s too expensive”.

On video Beirut: living on two hours of electricity a day

Last week François-Xavier Ménage had already investigated in Beirut on the effects of the energy shortage (video above). Only two hours of electricity a day, and exorbitant gasoline prices which prohibit the use of generators … A situation which takes the inhabitants back years, to the worst hours of war deprivation, and endangers even ‘to hospital patients.

Read also

Since the end of 2019, Lebanon has been sinking into an economic crisis unprecedented in peacetime. The explosion in the port of Beirut a year ago will have accelerated it and exposed the carelessness of the country’s leaders, while the Covid-19 pandemic will have worsened its effects. Last March, the UN was even worried about a risk of famine in Lebanon if an economic recovery was not made, a hypothesis that would have been considered improbable so recently, in what was called again “the Switzerland of the Middle East”.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Submarine crisis: a “red flag” for the EU, reacts a German minister “We are here like beggars, begging you”: Macron questioned during his speech on the Harkis Submarines: the American contract better than the French? LIVE – The possibility of a local health pass “deserves to be analyzed”, believes Gérard Larcher Did Emmanuel Macron “spend between 5 and 7 billion euros in fifteen days”?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.