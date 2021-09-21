Volcanic eruption in La Palma – New aerial images this Tuesday: 4 earthquakes recorded during the night and more than 160 houses already destroyed by lava

The volcano that emerged on Sunday in La Palma now has a new eruptive mouth since Monday evening. It is located near the town of Tacande, forcing the authorities to carry out further evacuations. 5,500 people had already been evacuated on Monday.

The island of La Palma, in the midst of a volcanic eruption, recorded four small earthquakes overnight from Monday to Tuesday, at least two of which were felt by its population, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Lava released by the volcanic eruption that began on the island of La Palma on Sunday now covers 103 hectares of land and has destroyed 166 homes and other buildings.





According to the information provided by the steering committee of the Special Plan for the Protection against the Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), the new eruptive mouth of the volcano is about 900 meters from the main crater which has forced thousands of inhabitants to flee and to leave their homes threatened by lava.

However, authorities report that since Monday afternoon, the movement of lava has slowed down and has therefore not reached the sea as expected. This reduction in the movement of lava has been accompanied by a decrease in the number of earthquakes. But this seismic lull does not necessarily mean a reduction in eruptive activity insofar as this is the start of the volcanic event.

The opening, Monday evening, of a new mouth of the eruption was accompanied by an earthquake of 3.8 on the Richter scale located at the level of the municipality of Tazacorte.

The island of La Palma remains paralyzed by this volcanic eruption which specialists predict could last more than a month.