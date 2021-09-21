Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the extraordinary image of a house miraculously saved from the lava flow

Images of desolation are broadcast in the media around the world after this sad event. And among them, this nugget.

The lava flows caused by the eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the archipelago of Canary Islands, forced the authorities to order new evacuations in El Paso (center), according to the local mayor, Sergio Rodriguez.

6,000 residents evacuated

The inhabitants of the Tacande Alto district were evacuated this Monday at the end of the day and this Tuesday morning after a new lava flow from another crack in the volcano in Cumbre Vieja National Park, he said on Spanish television channel TVE.

“The lava, on its way to the sea, was a little capricious and strayed from its course”, he explains.

According to TVE, around 6,000 of the island’s 80,000 inhabitants had to leave their homes in order to escape the eruption, the first in La Palma since 1971.

The volcano erupted on Sunday, giving off a plume of smoke and ash, engulfing forests and homes on the island off the northwest coast of Africa and already rocked by earthquakes on days previous ones.

The eruption caused extensive damage, but no casualties.





“The picture

Images of desolation are broadcast in the media around the world. And among them, this nugget.

The photograph Alfonso Escalero signed one if not “THE” snapshot of this sad event. That of a house that miraculously avoided the lava flow, and surrounded by a devastated landscape after the passage of magma. A terrifying photo but that some are already starting to call “Esperanza” (hope) according to the Cadena Ser. Quite a symbol, since the photo was captured in an area called “El Paraíso”, paradise.

For his part, Alfonso accompanied his photo with a poignant caption on his Facebook page: “Everything is like that in La Palma. Today, I don’t have the courage to take pictures in broad daylight”.