“Wait, I’m not a drunk either”, Vanessa Paradis very embarrassed by a question from Yann Barthès on “Quotidien”!

While Cyril Hanouna received rapper Booba on the Touche Pas À Mon Poste set, this Monday, September 20, Yann Barthès was surrounded by Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit.

The opportunity for lovers to promote, on TMC, Mom, a play to which they give all the impetus.

And Yann Barthès took advantage of Vanessa’s presence to ask her what her busy life really looks like: “It’s a real marathon … You said: ‘On stage, I run for two hours and I can see that it’s not the same as 20 years old. After that I know what to do: not to smoke, not to drink, to sleep, to play sports, to eat well ‘. It’s difficult ?”





“Of course, it’s difficult to have discipline when you love life …”, Lily-Rose Depp’s mother immediately replied. And it was the following questions that ended up bothering her: “Are you making it? Did you stop smoking suddenly? Did you stop drinking? Are you drinking less?”

“Well … wait, I’m not a drunk either”, launched Vanessa Paradis to star of the TF1 group, just to set the record straight.

