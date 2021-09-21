what are the first signs of the disease?

This Tuesday September 21 is World Alzheimer’s Disease Day. The opportunity to take stock of the signs of the onset of this neurodegenerative disease.

In France, 900,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Every three minutes, a case is diagnosed. The signs of the onset of Alzheimer’s disease can take on different aspects, the accumulation of several symptoms should prompt to consult a health professional. One of the first to appear, and the best known, is memory loss (recent memories) but patients always remember older events. Another sign of the disease reported by France Alzheimer: difficulty in performing certain tasks of daily life (meals, driving, etc.).

Quoted by the Voix du Nord, Thibaud Lebouvier, neurologist at the Memory and Research Center of the Lille University Hospital, discusses the warning signs of the disease: “Attention disorders are manifested for example by forgetting instructions, the feeling of having words on the tip of the tongue, a tendency to lose things. Usually, the disturbance is moderate, and loved ones either do not notice or are amused by your distraction. Genuine memory impairment can result in difficulty remembering recent events in which one has actively participated. In this case, relatives often worry and it is sometimes they who encourage you to consult.Loss of motivation, spatio-temporal disorientation, difficulty in reasoning and loss of objects are also symptoms to be taken seriously.





Gentle activity, social ties and gardening

When these symptoms appear, you should consult your doctor. “It is the role of the memory consultation to sort out disturbances in attention and genuine impairment of memory, which will prompt additional investigations such as memory tests or an MRI.“, explains Dr Lebouvier. The neurologist gives some advice to try to prevent the onset of the disease:”Doing an hour of gentle physical activity, such as walking, is a real passport to health. In general, it is necessary to remain active, physically and intellectually, to maintain the cognitive reserve. It is the brain’s ability to cope with the first lesions of the disease without there being any symptoms. Keeping social or leisure activities, gardening, investing in your own way for your grandchildren or for others, having stimulation is crucial, at all ages“.

